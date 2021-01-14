Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Up 18.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s share price shot up 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 4,464,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,743,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

