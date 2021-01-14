ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

