Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 118,000 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 58,998,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,430,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.