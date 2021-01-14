Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 659,924 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 659,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 5,247,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,479. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

