Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 84,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,639,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 186,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after buying an additional 117,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.