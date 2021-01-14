Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.36.

Synopsys stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.91. The stock had a trading volume of 562,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,319. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

