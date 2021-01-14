Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 202,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,159,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $126,661.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.87.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.17. 1,502,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,596. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.