Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys Shares of 880,187 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 880,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,393,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Delta Air Lines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,599,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

