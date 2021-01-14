Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $347.73. 1,043,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,187. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

