Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $104.66 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563,963 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up 2.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Discover Financial Services worth $104,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

