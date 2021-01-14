Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,507 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Sealed Air worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

