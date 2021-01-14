Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $57.17 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 492.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 615,978 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.