Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,704 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $979,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.53. 1,999,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,961. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

