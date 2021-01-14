Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $70.38 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374,321 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,444,000 after purchasing an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.77. 4,067,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

