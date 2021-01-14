Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $74.93 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $74,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after buying an additional 625,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.41 and its 200 day moving average is $499.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

