Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,943.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,882 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after buying an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in T-Mobile US by 380.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 51.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,352,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

