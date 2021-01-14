Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.35. 2,265,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

