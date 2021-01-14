Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $17.09 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 342,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,908 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 3,529,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of -119.69 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.