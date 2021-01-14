Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after acquiring an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after acquiring an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,668,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,768. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.