Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 33.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $276,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in American Express by 74.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 128,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.78. 3,394,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

