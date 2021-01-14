Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded up $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $307.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,185,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,158. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

