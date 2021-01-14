Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Target comprises 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Target worth $54,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Target by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

TGT traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

