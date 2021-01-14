Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $54,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.27.

ADBE traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $463.27. 3,502,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $222.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

