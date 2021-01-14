Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Charter Communications worth $70,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,073,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $623.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,516. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $650.85 and a 200-day moving average of $613.84. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $724.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

