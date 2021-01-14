Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 24,776 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,776 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,328. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

