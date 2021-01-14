Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2,993.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.04. 4,178,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

