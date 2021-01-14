Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 4,656 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 34,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 119,847 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,391 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $141.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

