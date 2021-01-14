Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

XPO stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $120.80. 837,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,796. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

