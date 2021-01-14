Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.