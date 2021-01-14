Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $65,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 152,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 74,857 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,516. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
