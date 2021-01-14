Atheios Market Capitalization Reaches $42,636.21 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Atheios has traded up 205.4% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $42,636.21 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,580.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.23 or 0.03139476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00386749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.01 or 0.01319352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.98 or 0.00552035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.00420558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00282975 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00019962 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 39,784,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,837,263 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

