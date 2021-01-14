ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Gap Down to $1.14

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.14, but opened at $1.06. ATIF shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 28,983 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

ATIF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.