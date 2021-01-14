Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.