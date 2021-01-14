Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $356.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
