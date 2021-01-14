Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares traded as high as $37.80 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 4371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,290.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

