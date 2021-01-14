Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

