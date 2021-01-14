Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.97. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

