Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.36. Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 13,900 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.17.

About Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (AEP.V) (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engineers, manufactures, and sells trusses and engineered wood products in Canada. The company offers roof trusses, floor panels, wall panels, windows, floor joists, and floor trusses; and distributes I-joists, engineered beams, and patio doors, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

