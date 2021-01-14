Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.21

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 30477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atomera by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atomera in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Atomera in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

