AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will post $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 million and the lowest is $5.40 million. AudioEye reported sales of $3.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $20.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.29 million to $20.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

AEYE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $11,941,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth $729,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $23.71 on Thursday. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.08.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

