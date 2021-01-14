Audius (AUDIO) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Audius has a market cap of $20.56 million and $901,188.00 worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

