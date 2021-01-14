Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.38) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.03).

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AUP opened at C$17.66 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 17.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP.TO) (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.08 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

