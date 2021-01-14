Aurora (AOA) One Day Volume Hits $582,872.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Aurora has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $582,872.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.30 or 0.00382604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00038181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.52 or 0.04130839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

