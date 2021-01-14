Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0988 on Top Exchanges (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $29.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0988 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,587.60 or 1.00308225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00039159 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin (CRYPTO:AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

