AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACQ. CIBC lifted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$787.00 million and a PE ratio of -16.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$30.65.

AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO) (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.86. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.4400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ.TO)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

