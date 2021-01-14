Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.22.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,921. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

