Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Shares Down 0.8%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Autogrill alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.