Autonio Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $108,080.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Autonio has a market cap of $1.79 million and $108,080.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

