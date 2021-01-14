Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 649,882 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.52 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

