Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 949,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 579,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

About Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN)

Avanti Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

