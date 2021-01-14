Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (AVST.L) (LON:AVST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 539.82 ($7.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast Plc (AVST.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Get Avast Plc (AVST.L) alerts:

Shares of LON AVST traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 530 ($6.92). 1,196,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. Avast Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 527.57.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast Plc (AVST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.