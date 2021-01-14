Aventus Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Aventus token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus has a market cap of $692,896.37 and approximately $85,805.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus (CRYPTO:AVT) is a token. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.